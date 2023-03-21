UK may have lost, but another Lexington team is still dancing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team might be out of the NCAA Tournament, but there's still another hopeful team to cheer for in Lexington.

The Transylvania women's basketball team is one win away from a national championship. In fact, this team is undefeated and hasn't lost a game in more than a year. It's the buzz around campus, especially upon the return from spring break.

"They've been really unified together and it's really brought the whole campus together and everybody's having a lot of fun watching them," said sophomore Collin McElfresh.

There's a buzz in the air — a simple reminder there's another team in Lexington with eyes set on a title.

"Since they're undefeated, going to their games is very fun," said junior Ava Beltsos.

It has been 53 weeks since the team last lost a game. It has been more than two years if we're only counting the regular season.

"I came from a large high school in Louisville," said Ellie Thornsbury. "Very competitive, big rivalries and I wasn't sure if I was going to get that here but I was amazed when I stepped on campus at the amount of school spirit and camaraderie."

How many teams can say they've won all but one game in their last 60 games? The answer? Not many.

"I feel like that loss pushed them to get to where they are today and keep working," said Ry'Ann Tharp.

Next up for the Pioneers? A trip to Dallas, where students are looking to make the trip.

"We looked at flights, we looked at a Greyhound bus this morning, trains, any way we could get from Kentucky to Dallas we're going to be there," said Alicyn Croley.

Transylvania takes on Christopher Newport University on April 1 in Dallas, Texas.

