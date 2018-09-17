Ohio State's Urban Meyer starts toward repairing scandal damage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says he has sent letters and had conversations families of players as a key step toward containing and repairing the scandal that led to his three-game suspension.

Meyer acknowledged Monday that the program's reputation has suffered and said he hopes more clarity about what happened will help mitigate the damage.

Meyer was questioned at length during a 55-minute news conference about his mismanagement of an assistant coach accused of domestic abuse. The session would have normally been about his team's upcoming football game.

Meyer reiterated his contention that he did not turn his back on domestic violence allegations against wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July.