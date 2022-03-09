Northern Kentucky falls to Wright State in Horizon League Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Northern Kentucky could not overcome a late surge by Wright State in the Horizon League Championship, losing 72-71.

A 3-seed in the conference tournament, NKU beat Detroit Mercy and Purdue Fort Wayne to play Wright State in the championship game. Northern Kentucky led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the Raiders went on a 22-4 run to take the lead with less than four minutes left in the game.

NKU sophomore Marques Warrick hit a jumper, blocked a shot and forced a Raiders turnover in the final minutes of the game. With 22 seconds left, Warrick made a 3-point shot to give the Norse a 71-70 lead, but Wright State guard Trey Calvin quickly responded with a foul-line jumper in the final seconds.

The Norse had a chance to respond, but Bryson Langdon's shot was off the mark. NKU will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season.

Warrick led all scorers with 28 points. NKU's Trevon Faulkner finished with 14 points and three rebounds, while Langdon had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Calvin led the Raiders with 21 points, while Tanner Holden scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half.

Wright State will find out who they play in the NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday March 13.

