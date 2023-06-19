NKU basketball standout hosts clinic for young hoopers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians may remember the name Marques Warrick from his days filling the box score at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

Now three years into wearing a Northern Kentucky University jersey, the Norse guard came back to his hometown to help the next generation of basketball players.

For the second year, Warrick put on a summer basketball clinic for local fifth to eighth graders.

The young ballers went through several different drills working on shooting, dribbling, agility, one on one defense and more.

Warrick remembers going to clinics and camps like this all the time growing up and he wanted to give back to Lexington by helping the next generation of hoopers grow on and off the court.

"What I really want to instill in them so they can take in life is being coachable, being a teachable person where other people can come and have good representation about themselves. Definitely being coachable and being able to learn new things," Warrick said.

Warrick is coming off averaging just under 19 points a game for NKU last season.

He said he looks forward to continue putting on these camps in the future.