DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University is one step closer to its first home baseball field.

Delhi Township trustees unanimously approved a letter of intent Thursday from Mount St. Joseph University for consideration of a collaborative effort regarding a baseball stadium in Delhi Park.

"On behalf of the entire Mount St. Joseph University family, I want to express sincere gratitude to the Delhi Township Board of Trustees and the township administration for joining us in this tremendous effort to build the Mount's first home baseball field," Mount St. Joseph University president H. James Williams, Ph.D., said Thursday night in a statement.

"This kind of collaboration between our two organizations is what helps move communities forward while bringing us closer together. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the township to make this project a reality and to create a gathering place that will benefit our university, the township and the community for years to come."

The letter outlines an understanding of the basic terms which MSJ, as a tenant, would enter a ground lease in the southern end of Delhi Park.

“In the 29-year history of MSJ’s baseball program, we have won three conference championships, three conference titles and appeared in the NCAA tournament three times despite never having a true home field,” said MSJ athletic director Melanee Wagener.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Delhi Township on the first step toward providing the baseball program with the home they deserve in the heart of Delhi. It will be an incredible asset for Delhi Township and the entire community will benefit from it for years to come.”

Plans include modeling the baseball stadium after a minor league ballpark experience.

It would include an all-synthetic turf field, lights, stands, dugouts, a press box, team lockers, storage, parking, a concession stand and a video scoreboard. The final design and amenities will be based on available space and funding.

“The township is excited to have MSJ explore this investment in the heart of Delhi,” said Cheryl Sieve, Delhi Township Board of Trustees Chair. “The Mount is a long-valued community asset and the development of a baseball stadium in Delhi Park adds opportunity for the Township and Mount St. Joseph University. It would also bring visitors and future investment to Delhi Pike.”

Outside of MSJ’s regular baseball season, the facility will be available for use by Delhi Township and coordinating community summer leagues, Little League and Knothole baseball leagues, and primary and secondary school teams.

The exact configuration and acreage of the premises are to be determined by a boundary survey on behalf of MSJ and agreed and approved by the MSJ and the Delhi Township Board of Trustees.

MSJ, an NCAA Division III program, is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC).