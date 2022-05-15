Miami softball crushes Bowling Green in MAC championship game

OXFORD, Ohio — The Miami RedHawks softball team celebrated its third straight Mid-American Tournament championship on Saturday afternoon.

The RedHawks toppled Bowling Green 11-0 in five innings to secure an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

RedHawk senior, Brianna Pratt set the tone in the circle, allowing only one hit in four and two-thirds innings. This was Pratt’s third outing in three days. She pitched 19.2 innings in the tournament.

The RedHawks got the bats out early and often, tallying 11 runs on 10 hits. Four RedHawk players accounted for six home runs in the championship game.

Three of Miami's home runs came in the second inning, which led to a six-run frame.

“Our bats finally came together today and hopefully we can just keep them for the NCAA Tournament,” said infielder Karli Spaid after going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs on Saturday.

Four RedHawks landed on the all-tournament team, which was announced Saturday. That number was the most by any team.

Brianna Pratt was named the MVP of the tournament, pitching all but one out in the RedHawks' tournament run.

“One of the things as a coach is to wait to see their faces when their name was called," said Miami Head Coach Kirin Kumar, after the win over Bowling Green. "To see it two years in a row, that’s awesome."

This is the seventh MAC Tournament title for Miami, all-time.

The RedHawks had the top seed in the MAC Tournament thanks to a 21-5 conference record this season.

Their title comes as no shock. The RedHawks were favored to win the tournament in the conference's preseason poll.

The RedHawks will hear their name called on Sunday at 7 p.m. when the NCAA announces the NCAA Tournament field.