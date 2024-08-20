Cincinnati Open sets attendance record

MASON, Ohio — The 2024 Cincinnati Open set a record for attendance at the event.

The Open saw 205,068 fans during the week-long tournament, the first time that more than 200,000 fans have ever been recorded at the 125-year-old tournament.

“We are thrilled with the response to this year’s tournament,” said Tournament Director Bob Moran in a press release. “From the beginning, we said you only get to turn 125-years-old once, and we certainly celebrated that in style this year. Our fans brought tremendous enthusiasm that pumped energy throughout every minute of the tournament. We’re delighted to see how they responded to our upgrades and engaged with the tennis, entertainment, food, drink and shopping that we had to offer.”

Thirteen of the tournament's 16 sessions were sold out, with nine setting attendance records for individual sessions. The all-time single session record was also set on the opening day of match play on Sunday August 11 with 14,852 people in attendance.

The record-breaking performance comes less than a year after the tournament almost left Cincinnati after being courted by Charlotte, North Carolina. And it may not be done facing attempts to take it away from Mason, Ohio.

The tournament saw multiple Americans reach its finals, including crowd-favorite Frances Tiafoe getting to his first major tennis tournament final. He ultimately fell to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who turned 23 on Friday, beat Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-2 to become the youngest Cincinnati champion since 21-year-old Andy Murray won in 2008.

Women's No. 2 Ayrna Sabalenka earned straight-set victories in the women's final, earning her first title at the tournament. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 for her first title since the Australian Open in January.

The 2025 Cincinnati Open will be held Aug. 5-18.