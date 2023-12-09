Watch Now
Cincinnati native, Miami RedHawks kicker wins 2023 Lou Groza Award for best placekicker in college football

Jeff Dean/AP
Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson (98) kicks a field goal during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 8:47 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 20:47:21-05

OXFORD, Ohio — Graham Nicholson is making history!

The Miami RedHawks kicker won the 2023 Lou Groza Award given to the best placekicker in college football after finishing the season 26-for-27 on field goals with just one missed extra point all year.

A Summit Country Day graduate, Nicholson finished the regular season a perfect 23-for-23, setting the FBS record for most field goals in a perfect regular season. The record topped former Lou Groza Award winner Cairo Santos, who now kicks for the Chicago Bears.

Nicholson's regular season total includes a 20-yard field goal in Miami's overtime win over Cincinnati, a 48-yarder in a loss to Miami (FL) and one from 52 yards out when the RedHawks dominated Bowling Green, 27-0.

Nicholson also matched the FBS record for the longest streak in one season after hitting two field goals to start the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship Game, which Miami won 23-14. Overall, his 26 field goals tie for second in FBS history.

RELATED | Miami RedHawks upset No. 23 Toledo 23-14 to win MAC championship

Not only is Nicholson the first in program history to win a national award, but he's also the first player in MAC history to win the Lou Groza Award.

Nicholson has also been named First Team All-American by USA Today and the MAC special teams player of the year.

And the junior's season is over, yet! The RedHawks take on Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl next Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

