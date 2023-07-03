Cincinnati Country Day grad wins his first match at Wimbledon

MASON, Ohio — A Cincinnati Country Day graduate has won his first round at Wimbledon, outplaying his opponent and winning three straight sets.

It's the first time J.J. Wolf has competed at Wimbledon.

Wolf became a professional tennis player in 2019, but before that he was a two-sport standout at Cincinnati Country Day in both tennis and soccer.

After high school, he joined The Ohio State University's in 2016 and quickly became "one of Ohio State's most successful players," according to his bio page on the university's website.

In 2017, before he became a professional tennis player, Wolf won his first pro tennis tournament. The then-18-year-old defeated Evan Zhu in the Harlingen Country Club Men's $25,000 Futures tournament. The win happened during his sophomore year at Ohio State.

Wolf was named 2019 All American his final year with the university, before going professional in July of 2019.

On Monday at Wimbledon, Wolf faced French player Enzo Couacaud in a match that lasted over two hours. In those two hours, Wolf was victorious at the end of three sets. He won 7-5 in the first set, 6-3 in the second and 7-6 in the third and final set to clinch the match.

Next, Wolf is scheduled to play Alexander Bublik, from Khazakstan, Tuesday night at midnight EST.

Two other Greater Cincinnati natives also stepped onto courts at Wimbledon this year: Madiera High School alum Caty McNally and Mason native Peyton Stearns. Both lost their opening round matches.