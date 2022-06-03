Watch
Sports

Actions

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 07:32:34-04

Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points.

Game 2 is Sunday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.