Watch
Sports

Actions

Bills' Beasley sounds off on COVID vaccination, draws response from NBA owner Mark Cuban

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Cole Beasley
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 18:50:05-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley hasn't been quiet regarding his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley, who's been pretty outspoken all summer, has remained firm on his stance not to get vaccinated.

He's also shared his dissatisfaction with the NFL's restrictions for unvaccinated players throughout the season, including the limitations they've been given while on the road.

On Tuesday, Beasley said in a tweet that he changed his stance a little bit - stating he would get vaccinated and advocate for the vaccine if Pfizer put a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in his wife's name.

That tweet sparked Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to respond to the former Dallas Cowboys player.

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to kick off the 2021 Training Camp session next week in Orchard Park, but it looks like there may already be a positive COVID case among players at One Bills Drive.

In another social media post by the Bills wide receiver, a vaccinated teammate was sent home on Monday for COVID.

As training camp gets closer, the NFL has stated that those teams that don't meet the 85% vaccination threshold will have more restrictions than those that do meet the threshold.

In a tweet on July 16 from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, 13 teams had met that threshold, with 73.8% of all players league-wide receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Jenna Callari at WKBW first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.