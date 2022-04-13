Bauer's leave reportedly extended through April 22

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA have reportedly extended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave yet again, this time through April 22.

According to the Associated Press, the decision was reportedly made Wednesday.

Bauer was first placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the league's and union's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after he was accused by a Southern California woman of choking her into unconsciousness.

In February, prosecutors said they would not file charges against Bauer following a sexual assault investigation.

A restraining order the woman had against Bauer was previously rescinded by a judge, who said the woman's testimony confirmed the pitcher followed the boundaries she had set for Bauer during their sexual encounters.

According to the news outlet, Bauer’s agents have pointed out repeatedly that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action.