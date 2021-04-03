Moeller grad, West Virginia guard Miles McBride will declare for NBA Draft

Miles McBride, a 2019 Moeller graduate and West Virginia guard, said he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The sophomore, nicknamed "Deuce", announced his decision via Twitter Friday. He thanked Mountaineers fans and explained that an NBA career has long been a dream of his.

"Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point, I'm excited to go through this process!!" he wrote.

Thank you Mountaineer Nation for welcoming me into your family 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/qQ4tIRVF8k — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) April 2, 2021

McBride and the Mountaineers defeated Morehead State 85-67 on March 19 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but the team fell to Syracuse 75-72 in the second round March 21. McBride, an All-Big 12 second team selection, is the team's leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.

Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer recently told WCPO he always knew McBride was on a path of success early in his high school career, a path he credits to the entire McBride family.

"Miles is such a special kid," Kremer said. "He was easy to coach. He bought into really all parts of our program - not just basketball but all parts of how we try to do things. He is really an amazing kid. To see the success he's had and know there is a lot of interest in the NBA for him. I've been taken those phone calls all winter. Just really excited about his future."

The first round of the NBA Draft 2021 is set for July 29 at 8 p.m. The first round will be televised on both ABC and ESPN, and the second round will air on ESPN. The Draft Lottery will be held on June 22, and the Draft Combine will be June 21-27.