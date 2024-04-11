Yelich, Perkins homer, Miley returns strong from injured list as Brewers pound Reds 7-2

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer and Wade Miley came off the injury list to pitch four innings of one-hit ball to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in a steady rain on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old Miley started the season on in the injury list because of pain in his throwing shoulder. He was activated before the game Wednesday and got the nod because so many of Milwaukee's top pitchers are ailing.

Miley, who threw a no-hitter when he was with the Reds in 2021, was limited to 52 pitches and allowed just a run and a hit. Bryse Wilson (1-0) pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get win.

Blake Perkins also homered for the Brewers. William Conteras singled home two as part of Milwaukee's three-run second inning, and Jackson Chourio also had two RBIs.

With the two-run shot in the first inning, Yelich has seven RBIs in the first three games of the series.

Reds starter Hunter Greene (0-1) allowed six earned runs and six hits through six innings. He struck out nine but allowed the homers to Yelich and Perkins.

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz rocketed a solo homer to left in the fifth inning that came off the bat at 110.4 mph. De La Cruz has hits in 11 of 12 games this season and has reached base in 17 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 26.

The game initially was delayed 1:50 because of heavy rain.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Kevin Herget was sent back to Triple-A Nashville to make roster room for Miley. ... Catcher Jefferson Quero, the No. 3 prospect in the Brewers farm system, will have season-ending surgery for a torn labrum. Recovery time is expected to be nine months.

Reds: Returned LHP Sam Moll from a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

The Reds have a chance to come out with a tie in the four-game series when they send right-hander Nick Martinez (0-0, 7.20 ERA) against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.09) on Thursday.