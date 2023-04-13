Wilberforce recognizes Jackie Robinson Day with game against fellow HBCU

CINCINNATI — It's been nearly 80 years since Wilberforce University fielded a baseball team, but the silence of a defunct program is now filled with all the sounds of baseball.

In partnership with the Cincinnati Reds and the Reds Community Fund, the historically black university (HBCU) is fielding a baseball team this season for the first time since at least 1947.

On Wednesday, Wilberforce welcomed a fellow HBCU program, Kentucky State University for a game to recognize Jackie Robinson Day, which is this Saturday.

It was part of the Joe Morgan HBCU Classic.

Players wore jerseys representing various Negro League teams.

"It's so important for us to keep this type of connection going for our kids and our families," said Charley Frank, Director of the Reds Community Fund. "To connect them to - not only Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in 1947 - but the ongoing efforts we make every day to make the game accessible to different genders, races, and backgrounds."

The Reds Community Fund was instrumental in guiding the Wilberforce baseball program back into existence.

"We are also interested in bringing some of their student athletes down to the ballpark and creating more opportunities to work in the game, even if it's not on the field," said Frank.

Kentucky State won Wednesday's game 19-18.