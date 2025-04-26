Walt Jocketty, former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — Walt Jocketty, a three-time baseball executive of the year and former general manager for both the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, has died. He was 74.

Jocketty, who has been battling health issues for several years, died Friday in the Phoenix area, former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa told the team after speaking with Jocketty’s wife Sue, according to The Associated Press.

The Reds announced Jocketty's death Saturday on social media.

"The Reds are saddened by the passing of longtime Reds executive Walt Jocketty," the team wrote. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Jocketty began working for the Reds in 2008 after more than a decade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals won the National League Central Division seven times under Jocketty. St. Louis also won National League championships in 2004 and 2006 and their 10th World Series title in 2006.

After serving as a special adviser for the Reds, Jocketty was promoted to GM after Wayne Krivsky was fired in April 2008.

MLB said Jocketty has been named MLB Executive of the Year three times, including in 2010 as GM of the Reds, who made the postseason three times under his leadership. Prior to 2010, he received the honor in 2000 and 2004.

Most recently, Jocketty served as an executive assistant for the Reds since 2016. The 2025 season marked his 50th year in professional baseball, MLB said.