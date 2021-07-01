Watch
Votto records 1,000th RBI with 3rd inning home run

Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the fans after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The RBI scored is the 1,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:03:40-04

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds player reached a major milestone Wednesday evening.

It took 15 years and 1,821 games but Reds dinger-slinger Joey Votto recorded his 1,000th career RBI by going yard in the 3rd inning of Wednesday night's game off San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. Around 401 feet later, the ball was gone and number 19 circled the bases at Great American Ballpark like it was his job -- oh wait, it is.

With that bomb, Votto's 10th of the year, he became only the fifth player in Cincinnati history to record 1,000 RBI's. He joins former Reds greats Frank Robinson, Pete Rose, Tony Perez and Johnny Bench.

He hit his 300th home run at GABP against the Cubs in April.

Always the consummate professional, Votto rounded the bases, cycled through the dugout to collect high-fives and fist bumps from teammates before celebrating in style.

A little dab will do ya! Well done, Mr. Votto. Way to knock it out of the park -- literally.

