'Vindication' | Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott earns first win of the season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott looked around his locker Thursday afternoon and saw the media prepared to ask about his first win of the season.

“Vindication” was the first word Abbott said while answering a reporter’s question.

The 26-year-old entered Thursday’s game against the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 6.59 earned-run average in six starts this season. He had a 0-2 record with only 19 strikeouts.

National media had expressed significant concern about the Reds’ Opening Day starter. But on Thursday afternoon, it was a different narrative.

Abbott allowed five hits and two earned runs (a two-run home run in the first inning) in six innings; however, he struck out five batters and allowed just two walks to earn his first win this season (1-2 record).

“It was an incredible start out of him,” said Reds outfielder TJ Friedl, who hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. “And to keep us in the game like that, to give us a chance to fight back. That’s all you can really ask for out of him in that position. And he did that for us today and allowed us to get back into the game.”

After allowing a two-run homer to Colorado’s Tyler Freeman in the first, Abbott settled down for the most part.

Abbott worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, which proved to be crucial.

“Just hard work — keep going,” Abbott said. “Ride the wave. It wasn’t what I wanted it to be earlier, but I’m the only one that can change that. Just put your head down and keep working.”

Abbott started to throw his changeup, and his fastball was sharp after the first-inning mistake.

“After that, he really looked like Abbott,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “(He) got in a rhythm.”

Abbott, a 2025 National League All-Star, told himself this season that circumstances would change for the better.

“Every game is different,” Abbott said. “You’re going to get whacked one game. You’re going to pitch really good one game. It’s just ebb and flow of baseball. It’s how precious and unique this sport is. You just got to put your head down and keep working. And keep showing up the same every day. And just know that it’s going to turn.”

The Reds (20-11) rallied from the early 2-0 deficit – helped by home runs from Friedl and Nathaniel Lowe. The victory maintained the Reds' first-place position in the National League Central Division entering May.

The Reds have won 20 of their first 31 games for the first time since the 2006 club went 20-11 to open the season.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Friedl said. “This clubhouse, this team – it’s a blast.”

The Reds open a three-game set at Pittsburgh Friday night. The Reds travel to Wrigley Field to start a four-game series Monday.

It will only be May, but division games are certainly significant.

“Anytime you play a divisional opponent, it’s huge,” Friedl said. “It’s a big week coming up for us, and we’re playing good ball. And we’re just going to keep it rolling.”