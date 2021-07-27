Tempers flare at conclusion of Reds-Cubs game, Reds hope for 'fair' outcome

CINCINNATI — Nearly three months ago, Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was fined and suspended by Major League Baseball for “inciting” a benches-clearing incident.

It centered on a verbal dispute between Garrett and Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, who received a fine but no suspension.

“We live and learn,” said Garrett. “I learned not to have fun.”

This Monday night, though, Baez had quite a bit of fun after his walk-off hit on Garrett -- Baez walked slowly to first base, taunting Garrett the entire time.

At one point, Baez even slammed his bat on the ground in the direction of Garrett.

“Just two highly, highly competitive guys – both great baseball players,” said Reds manager David Bell after the game. “There’s a lot of emotions in this game.”

In a similar situation, Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games in April, for inciting a benches-clearing incident.Castellanos “flexed” while standing over an opposing player as he crossed home plate.

“I know that Major League Baseball is always looking to keep things fair and do the right thing,” said Bell, in regard to potential repercussions for Baez.

Bell specifically mentioned Castellanos' suspension when asked about Monday's situation.

Major League Baseball has yet to issue any punishment for Baez, connected to Monday's situation.

The Reds and Cubs are set to square-off three more times this week at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

First pitch Tuesday night is at 8:05 p.m.