Stephenson homers twice to power Greene and the Reds to an 8-1 victory over the Rockies

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 11, 2024

CINCINNATI — Tyler Stephenson homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Thursday.

Greene (6-4) struck out a season-high 10 in six innings. The All-Star right-hander allowed one run and two hits.

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer each had three hits and scored two runs as the Reds improved to 3-4 on their 10-game homestand leading up to the break. They won three of four against the Rockies to finish their season series with a 6-1 record.

Stephenson hit a three-run shot off Austin Gomber (2-6) in the third inning. He capped Cincinnati's four-run seventh with a two-run drive against Anthony Molina.

It was Stephenson's first career multihomer game. He has 10 homers this season.

Gomber was charged with four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Michael Toglia hit a leadoff homer in the fifth for the Rockies. It was his 12th homer of the season.

Colorado finished with three hits in its fourth loss in five games.

Santiago Espinal started at shortstop for Cincinnati in place of Elly De La Cruz, who got the day off. Espinal hit a solo drive in the fourth for his fifth homer of the season.

Reds rookie Rece Hinds collected two more hits, including a double. He is batting .500 (8 for 16) with six extra-base hits in his first four major league games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon was out of the lineup for the third straight game. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP Tanner Gordon (0-1, 7.11 ERA) starts Friday night at the New York Mets. LHP Sean Manaea (5-3, 3.43 ERA) goes for New York.

Reds: RHP Carson Spiers (2-2, 3.64 ERA) starts Friday night against Miami. RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 4.19 ERA) gets the ball for the Marlins.

