Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Spencer Steer homers as the Reds beat the Cardinals 6-2 in rubber game

Reds Cardinals Baseball
Jeff Roberson/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays (12) and Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrate a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in St. Louis.
Reds Cardinals Baseball
Posted

ST. LOUIS — Spencer Steer homered and drove in five runs, helping Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Reds (76-76) used 11 hits to take the rubber game of the three-game series. They are hoping to rally into the third NL wild card in the final days of the season.

Singer (14-10) permitted two runs, one earned, and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay in the fourth. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz each drew a one-out walk against Andre Pallante (6-15) before Steer connected for his 18th homer.

Steer collected his third hit when he drove in two runs with a single off Matt Svanson in the seventh, giving the Reds a 6-2 lead.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer