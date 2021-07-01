Special First Pitch: Reds fan with ALS teaches daughter to throw perfect pitch

CINCINNATI — For months, 11-year-old Avery Wilson has been working on her form.

“Step and snap,” she said.

She’s been learning how to throw a baseball, something her father, Adam Wilson, has been teaching her.

Adam, loves baseball. He played growing up and still watches it all the time.

“Every time I walk into his house, baseball is on the TV,” Avery said.

Unfortunately, Adam now lives with ALS, a condition widely known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Adam has been working on this for a couple years with a team of people,” Tim Wilson, Adam's father, said.

Adam was a part of Major League Baseball deciding to put on, a Lou Gehrig Day. That’s what Monday was, for the Cincinnati Reds.

“We’re big Reds fans and we always have been,” Tim said. “So it’s a family fulfillment, but it mostly centers on Adam.”

Fittingly, before the game began, Adam was at his daughter’s side as she threw out the ceremonial first pitch on his behalf.

It was clear, ALS didn’t stop Adam from teaching his daughter how to throw a perfect pitch. Avery threw it right down the middle.

ALS can take away a lot of things from a person, but it can never take that special moment from Adam and his daughter, Avery.