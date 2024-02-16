Shaquille O'Neal, Nelly to perform concerts after Reds games this summer

CINCINNATI — No "Dilemma" here — you can catch the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and then enjoy a concert by rapper Nelly this September.

The Grammy winner joins country star Thomas Rhett, yacht rock band The Docksiders and Shaquille O'Neal — yes, that Shaquille O'Neal — as post-game concert performers in 2024.

The Docksiders, led by Grammy nominee Kevin Sucher, will take the stage Friday, Aug. 16 after the Royals game. Rhett will then perform a post-game benefit concert at Great American Ball Park after Cincinnati's game against the Oakland A's on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Shaq aka DJ Diesel will have a set after the Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 31. Then, Nelly will perform following the Pirates game on Sept. 20.

Each concert is free to fans who have a ticket to that night's game. There are also opportunities to upgrade tickets with special Ohio Lottery Field Pass packages that bring you on the field during the night's performance.

For more information on the Reds' post-game concerts, click here.