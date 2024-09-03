Santiago Espinal's bloop single drives in 2 runs as the Reds hold off the Astros for a 5-3 win

CINCINNATI — Santiago Espinal's well-placed bloop single drove in two runs in the fifth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros 5-3 on Monday.

Ty France had four hits as Cincinnati stopped Houston's five-game win streak. Amed Rosario had two hits and drove in a run.

Yainer Diaz had two hits and three RBIs for the Astros in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Verlander (3-5) was charged with five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Houston had a chance in the ninth, but came up empty. With Jason Heyward aboard after a leadoff single, Jose Altuve struck out looking against Emilio Pagán. Justin Wilson then earned his second save when he retired Yordan Alvarez on a liner to center.

Carson Spiers (5-5), the third of five Cincinnati pitchers, worked 2 1/3 innings for the win. He was charged with one run and three hits.

Verlander walked the bases full in the first inning. TJ Friedl hit a sacrifice fly, and France singled in Elly De La Cruz for a 2-0 lead.

Diaz responded with a tying two-run single in the third against Julian Aguiar.

With runners on second and third, Espinal’s blooper landed in shallow right field. Espinal swiped second and scored on Rosario's single off Kaleb Ort.

Cincinnati collected 13 hits, but it went 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: INF Alex Bregman missed a fifth straight game with elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

After a rare day off in the middle of a series, Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (7-11, 4.63 ERA) is the scheduled starter Wednesday night against a Reds pitcher still to be determined.