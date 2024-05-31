Watch Now
Santiago Espinal hits 2-run homer, Reds hold on to beat Cubs 5-4

Reds Cubs Baseball
David Banks/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Santiago Espinal runs the bases and looks back at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2024, in Chicago.
Reds Cubs Baseball
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 17:51:52-04

CHICAGO — Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer while pinch-hitting in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds held on to beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday.

Espinal, who entered hitting just .195, batted for Will Benson with zero outs and Jonathan India on first after a walk. He sent Drew Smyly’s first pitch into Wrigley Field’s left-center bleachers for his third homer, giving Cincinnati its first lead at 4-3.

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run for the Reds, who ended a two game slide.

Nick Martini added an RBI and TJ Friedl singled in an insurance run in the ninth. The Reds needed it.

Cincinnati closer Alexis Diaz entered the bottom of the ninth with a 5-3 lead. Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to lead off, then Diaz walked pinch-hitter Michael Busch.

Crow-Armstrong scored on Seiya Suzuki’s double with one out. But Nick Madrigal, who had reached on a force, was thrown out at the plate. Cody Bellinger flied out to right to end it and Diaz got his 11th save.

Ian Happ hit a two run-homer and walked with the bases loaded for three RBIs, but the Cubs lost their third straight and eighth in nine to fall two games below .500 (28-30).

Fernando Cruz (2-5), the first of four Reds relievers, tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Smyly (2-3) took the loss in relief of starter Javier Assad. The left-hander walked three in 1 1/3 innings.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the bottom of the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Reds send RHP Hunter Green (3-2, 3.06) to the mound against LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 4.45) on Saturday. Green has made three straight quality starts, allowing five runs in 21 1/3 innings. Steele tossed seven scoreless innings in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Monday.

More Reds news:
Cardinals reach .500 for first time in 6 weeks with 5-3 win over Reds Arenado hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat the Reds 7-1 Quality start from Nick Lodolo as Reds beat Cardinals, 3-1

NCAA transfer rules will change, following lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General
Thousands flock to small town for NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship
Football star opens up about navigating NIL payment offers in recruiting
Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending her bid for a third Olympics
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault by two women in lawsuit
2-time NBA All-Star, legendary broadcaster Bill Walton dead at 71 (Scripps News)
NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
Caleb Noe

Mike Dyer

