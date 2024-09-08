Santiago Espinal hits 2-run double to lift Reds over Mets 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Espinal hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the ninth inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 victory and snap the New York Mets’ nine-game winning streak on Sunday.

Phil Maton (2-3) opened the ninth by plunking Spencer Steer before Ty France legged out an infield single. Both runners advanced a base on Jake Fraley’s groundout before Espinal’s hit down the left-field line.

The two-run rally ended an 80-inning streak in which the Mets hadn’t trailed, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Buck Farmer (3-0) threw a perfect eighth and Alexis Díaz earned his 26th save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Noelvi Marte had a game-tying RBI single in the seventh.

Starling Marte gave the Mets a short-lived lead with his run-scoring single in the sixth.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose career-high 16-game hitting streak ended Saturday, went 0 for 4 as his on-base streak ended at 35 games — the longest single-season streak in team history and third-longest overall behind teammate Brandon Nimmo (36 games in 2019-20) and John Olerud (47 games in 1998-99).

Reds rookie Julian Aguiar allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. The Mets’ Luis Severino gave up one run on five hits and whiffed eight in 6 2/3 innings.

The Mets began Sunday a game ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the final National League playoff berth. The winning streak was the longest for New York since it won nine straight in April 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India exited the game in the sixth with left elbow discomfort. … OF TJ Friedl lined out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth after exiting Saturday’s game due to shortness of breath. Friedl visited a local hospital Saturday night and was released after blood work and EKG came back clean. … LHP Sam Moll (left shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Moll took the defeat Saturday, when he didn’t record an out while facing three batters in the sixth inning of a 4-0 loss. LHP Casey Legumina was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

Mets: IF Jeff McNeil (fractured right wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday. McNeil will miss the rest of the regular season after being hit by a 74 mph curveball from Brandon Williamson on Friday night. OF DJ Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to give New York another left-handed bat.

UP NEXT

Reds: Have not yet announced a starter for Monday, when Cincinnati continues a 10-game, 10-day, four-city road trip Monday with a visit to Atlanta to make up a game postponed by rain July 24. RHP Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Braves.

Mets: Hit the road for a six-game trip Monday, when RHP Paul Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list and open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Blackburn was sidelined by a right hand contusion suffered when he was hit by a comebacker in his most recent start Aug. 23. The Blue Jays have not yet announced a starter.