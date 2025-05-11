Ronel Blanco strikes out career-high 11 in 8 innings as Astros blank Reds 6-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco struck out a career-high 11 in eight innings and Shawn Dubin completed the two-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the third to give Houston an early lead and Christian Walker added two hits and three RBIs to help the Astros take the series 2-1.

It was the second-longest start of Blanco's career and longest since he tossed a no-hitter in his season debut last year in a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays on April 1.

Blanco (3-3) retired the first nine batters, with six strikeouts, before walking TJ Friedl to start the fourth. He sat down the next four batters before Spencer Steer got Cincinnati’s first hit on a double to the corner of left field with one out in the fifth.

But Blanco quickly got back on track and retired the next nine batters before Jose Trevino doubled with one out in the eighth. Will Benson grounded out before Blanco struck out Santiago Espinal to end his day and head to the dugout to a standing ovation.

It was a much-needed performance for a team that used six relievers in a 13-9 loss Saturday night after starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed seven runs and was pulled after getting just one out.

The soaring home run by Diaz off rookie Chase Petty (0-2) came with one out in the third inning to make it 3-0 and extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Astros led by four when they loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Walker singled on a line drive to center field to score two and make it 6-0.

Petty allowed six hits and four runs with six walks in three-plus innings in his second major league start.

The Astros were without Jose Altuve a day after he left in the third inning with tightness in his right hamstring.

Manager Joe Espada said Altuve was feeling better Sunday and he expects him to return to the lineup in a couple of days.

Key moment

Blanco struck out the side in the first inning to set the tone for a dominate outing.

Key stat

Blanco had struck out nine batters three times before his career-high strikeout performance Sunday.

Up next

The Reds are off Monday and RHP Ryan Gusto (3-1, 2.93 ERA) will start for Houston in the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City on Monday night.