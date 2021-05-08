Watch
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds' Wade Miley throws no-hitter in 3-0 win at Cleveland

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tony Dejak/AP
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland.
Wade Miley
Posted at 11:10 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 00:19:02-04

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

Miley relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati’s first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.

It was the 17th no-hitter in Reds franchise history.

The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore’s John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday, to continue an early run of pitching gems in 2021 — quickly becoming the Year of the No-No.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!