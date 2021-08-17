Reds to play Cubs in 2022 Field of Dreams Game

If you build it, they will come – and since it’s already built, they’re going to play.

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 Field of Dreams game, sources told WCPO.

The field was built around a cornfield baseball diamond in Dyersville, Iowa where the 1989 Kevin Costner movie was shot and seats 8,000 people.

The Chicago White Sox played the New York Yankees at the field on August 12, winning the game 9-8. That game was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

