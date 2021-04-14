Reds pick up Moeller grad, left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl on waivers from Rockies

CINCINNATI — The Reds announced Wednesday the team had picked up Moeller High School alum Phillip Diehl off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

The left-hander will replace Michael Lorenzen, a right-hander, who was moved to the 60-day injured list for his right shoulder.

Moeller's baseball coach, Tim Held said, "I know he’s excited to be back with the Reds. One, he’s excited to be back with his hometown team and, two, to be with their player development staff."

The 26-year-old has a career ERA of 8.78 in 16 games with the Rockies since debuting in the 2019 season.