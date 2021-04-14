Watch
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds pick up Moeller grad, left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl on waivers from Rockies

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Phillip Diehl (64) throws during a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, March 12, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Phillip Diehl
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 15:57:30-04

CINCINNATI — The Reds announced Wednesday the team had picked up Moeller High School alum Phillip Diehl off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

The left-hander will replace Michael Lorenzen, a right-hander, who was moved to the 60-day injured list for his right shoulder.

Moeller's baseball coach, Tim Held said, "I know he’s excited to be back with the Reds. One, he’s excited to be back with his hometown team and, two, to be with their player development staff."

The 26-year-old has a career ERA of 8.78 in 16 games with the Rockies since debuting in the 2019 season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!