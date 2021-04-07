Reds offer ticket deal for people who have been vaccinated

Cincinnati Reds fans can buy $10 tickets if they show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at Great American Ball Park ticket windows, according to the Journal-News.

The Reds announced the deal Tuesday. Anyone who has had at least one shot can take advantage, and up to six tickets can be purchased by showing one card. The offer is available for games held Monday through Thursdays in April and May.

“As more fans across Reds Country are getting vaccinated, we want to thank them for doing their part to help make our communities safe,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President & Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.

The Reds are limited to 30 percent capacity because of Ohio Department of Health restrictions. They had 12,264 fans at Opening Day on Thursday and have averaged 11,300 at the first four home games.

The Reds improved to 3-1 with a 5-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

