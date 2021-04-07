Watch
Reds offer ticket deal for people who have been vaccinated

Brian Mains | WCPO
The Reds added a second-story party patio and Budweiser balconies to the Budweiser Bowtie Bar located off of the right field in Great American Ball Park this season. The team continues to seek ways for fan engagement despite a very rough start in April. (WCPO file)
See what is new at Great American Ball Park this year
Posted at 4:47 AM, Apr 07, 2021
Cincinnati Reds fans can buy $10 tickets if they show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at Great American Ball Park ticket windows, according to the Journal-News.

The Reds announced the deal Tuesday. Anyone who has had at least one shot can take advantage, and up to six tickets can be purchased by showing one card. The offer is available for games held Monday through Thursdays in April and May.

“As more fans across Reds Country are getting vaccinated, we want to thank them for doing their part to help make our communities safe,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President & Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.

The Reds are limited to 30 percent capacity because of Ohio Department of Health restrictions. They had 12,264 fans at Opening Day on Thursday and have averaged 11,300 at the first four home games.

The Reds improved to 3-1 with a 5-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

