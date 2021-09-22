Watch
Reds manager David Bell accepts 2-year contract extension

Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 15:07:48-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell will be sticking around another two years. The Cincinnati native announced his contract extension Wednesday.

Bell is the 63rd manager in Reds franchise history with deep ties to Cincinnati. He grew up in Cincinnati and played baseball at Moeller High School.

His contract started in 2018 when he signed on to a three-year agreement with a club option for 2022. His previous experience did not include major league management, but he did manage four seasons in the Reds farm system. Bell also played 12 years in the big leagues, coached third base for the Cubs, coached hitting and bench for the Cardinals and was vice president of player development for the Giants.

Bell's family is famously connected to the Reds. His dad Buddy, also a Moeller grad, currently works for the Reds as vice president and senior advisor and played third base for the franchise during an 18-year big-league career. His grandfather, Gus Bell, was a four-time All-Star outfielder in nine seasons with the Reds. He was inducted in the Reds Hall of Fame in 1964.

