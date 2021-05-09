Reds-Indians series finale rained out, rescheduled for Aug. 9

The Reds will have some time to lick their wounds and plot a comeback after Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The teams’ Sunday match-up, which would have decided the winner of the Ohio Cup, has been postponed to Aug. 9 due to rain.

Despite their loss on Saturday, the Reds have a 3-2 lead in their series against the Indians. A win on Aug. 9 will snag the Ohio Cup for Cincinnati for the first time in seven years.

If the Indians win, it’ll stay with them.

According to the Indians, who were set to host at Progressive Field in Cleveland, fans who had tickets for Sunday’s game can use the same tickets to attend on Aug. 9.

Anyone who can’t attend the make-up game should call 216-420-HITS to receive a credit for a future regular-season game.