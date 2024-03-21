Reds get infielder Santiago Espinal from Blue Jays following Matt McLain injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are getting infielder Santiago Espinal from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league right-hander Chris McElvain.

A four-year veteran who represented Toronto in the 2022 All-Star game, Espinal hit .248 with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 88 games last season. He hit .200 with no homers and six RBIs in 13 games this spring.

Espinal, 29, played second base, third base and shortstop last season. He is set to earn $2,725,000 this season.

The news comes after the Reds announced second baseman Matt McLain had an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Reds manager David Bell told reporters Wednesday that all options, including surgery, were under consideration by the club for treatment. The 24-year-old McLain, who's coming off a promising rookie season, is at least likely to be placed on the injured list. He reported soreness in his left shoulder Monday after diving for a ball during a workout.

McLain was Cincinnati's first-round draft pick in 2021. He batted .290 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs and 14 steals in 89 games last year in his major league debut, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He missed three weeks earlier in spring training with a sore right oblique muscle.

The Reds are also starting 2024 without third baseman Noelvi Marte, who will serve an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and center fielder T.J. Friedl, who broke his right wrist four days ago.

Newcomer Jeimer Candelario and 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India will likely have increased roles in the infield in the meantime. The Reds open the season at home on March 28 against Washington.