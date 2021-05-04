Watch
Reds' Garrett fined, suspended seven games for benches-clearing incident against Cubs

Appeal process ongoing
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) throws in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 04, 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was fined and undisclosed amount and suspended for seven games for his involvement in a benches-clearing incident during the top of the eighth inning of Saturday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement Tuesday.

In Saturday's game, Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times. He also appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction.

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout and Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty. No punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

Garret’s suspension was scheduled to begin May 4, but he has elected to appeal, and the discipline will be put on hold until that process is completed.

