Reds first baseman Joey Votto hits home runs in 7 consecutive games

NEW YORK — Joey Votto is doing all the Joey Votto things. Another day, another game, another home run.

With one swing of his bat, Votto is one consecutive game with a home run away from tying a Major League Baseball record.

Joey Votto is the 𝟴𝘁𝗵 player in MLB history to homer in SEVEN consecutive games! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XA68DoWbny — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 31, 2021

The Reds dinger-slinger dialed long-distance in the top of the 6th against Mets pitcher Drew Smith, Votto's 7th longball in the past 7 games, tying Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Kendrys Morales and Kevin Mench for second place for the record of most consecutive games with a home run.

Votto is one home run in one game away from tying Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey, Jr with for the MLB lead with home runs in 8 consecutive games.

Number 19's next chance at history will be Saturday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Mets.

