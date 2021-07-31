Watch
Reds first baseman Joey Votto hits home runs in 7 consecutive games

He's the 8th player in MLB history to do so
Mary Altaffer/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, July 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jul 30, 2021
NEW YORK — Joey Votto is doing all the Joey Votto things. Another day, another game, another home run.

With one swing of his bat, Votto is one consecutive game with a home run away from tying a Major League Baseball record.

The Reds dinger-slinger dialed long-distance in the top of the 6th against Mets pitcher Drew Smith, Votto's 7th longball in the past 7 games, tying Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Kendrys Morales and Kevin Mench for second place for the record of most consecutive games with a home run.

Votto is one home run in one game away from tying Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey, Jr with for the MLB lead with home runs in 8 consecutive games.

Number 19's next chance at history will be Saturday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Mets.

