Reds center fielder TJ Friedl leaves game against Pirates after making a diving catch

TJ Friedl
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl gestures after his home run agains the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 17, 2024

PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl left in the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with right hamstring tightness after making a diving catch.

Following the Reds' 4-1 loss, Friedl said he had full range of motion in his leg.

Friedl ranged far to his right to catch Nick Gonzales’ line drive into the left-center field gap. Friedl stayed down on the field for a few moments before walking off the field under his own power, accompanied by manager David Bell and athletic trainer Tomas Vera.

Friedl has been on the injured list twice this season, first with a fractured right wrist and then with a fractured left thumb. In 23 games this season, Friedl is batting .214 with four home runs.

