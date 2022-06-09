Reds catcher Tyler Stephen to miss 4-6 weeks after fracturing thumb

CINCINNATI — Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will miss up to six weeks after exiting Thursday's game early with a fractured thumb.

Manager David Bell said Stephenson will likely be out four to six weeks after Stephenson took a foul ball off his hand in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old was previously placed on the injured list after a collision at home plate in April resulted in a concussion.

"It's tough losing any of our players and certainly Tyler Stephenson (is) just a big part of our team in so many ways," Bell said. "He'll be fine, he's got a long way to go — he'll be back this season for hopefully half the season ... but at this time right now, it's tough."

Drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 2015 draft, Stephenson was batting .305 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 41 games this season. It is believed Stephenson would have represented the Reds during this year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

"Obviously frustrating, but you live and you learn and obviously gotta move forward and find the positives about everything," Stephenson said. "We'll be back, we'll be fine and (I) just obviously want to be here and support the guys as much as possible."

Cincinnati lost 5-4 Thursday after the Diamondbacks' four-run rally in the ninth inning. The Reds will head to St. Louis for a weekend series against the Cardinals before traveling to Arizona Monday.

