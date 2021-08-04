Reds 2022 scheduled released, Opening Day will be March 31 match-up with Cubs
John Minchillo/AP
Banners hangs outside Great American Ball Park, home to Major League Baseball's Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:45:35-04
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will open their 2022 season at home against the Chicago Cubs on March 31.
The team released its 2022 schedule Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.
See the dates below:
