NL Wild Card tiebreaker scenarios: How the Reds could get in the playoffs

CINCINNATI — Buckle up, Cincinnati - It's going to be a wild ride west to St. Louis this weekend as the team closes out its surprising regular season in a tight battle for a Wild Card spot in the MLB playoffs.

The scenarios to get the Reds in the postseason are as frenetic as one of those early 2010 Cardinals/Reds brawls (we miss you Brandon Phillips).

The way it shakes out depends, primarily, on the Reds beating the Cardinals in St. Louis this weekend. If the Reds lose even one game, their chances are slim-to-none to make the playoffs.

An interesting wrinkle that came out of Thursday night's MLB games: The Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets game was suspended in the top of the 9th, immediately after the Marlins took a 2-1 lead. If that game matters in the NL Wild Card race, it will be finished on Monday at 1:10 p.m., AFTER the MLB regular season is officially over.

With one out in the 9th inning, the Marlins had a runner at 2nd base... And it started POURING rain.



Next swing of the bat, the Marlins tie the game with an RBI, high off the outfield wall.

Mets (and Reds) lucky it wasn't a 2-run homer.



It's 1-1 in the top of the 9th. — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 29, 2023

The rescheduled Marlins finale matters for the Reds because, even if the Reds sweep the Cardinals this weekend, they still might not know if they're in the playoffs until Monday.

But we're getting a little ahead of ourselves. Here's where things stand before Friday's games:

There are two Wild Card spots left. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched the top Wild Card seed, and will host a 3-game playoff series beginning Tuesday against the No. 2 Wild Card seed.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the driver's seat to secure the No. 2 spot. The D-Backs are currently +1.5 games on the Marlins, who have the No. 3 (and final) Wild Card seed at the moment.

The Chicago Cubs, who were swept by the Atlanta Braves going into the weekend's final 3-game series against the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers, are currently .5 games behind the Marlins, and the Reds sit 1.5 games behind the Marlins.

A quick note for those not as familiar with the way this works: Being .5 or 1.5 games back means that you haven't played as many games as the rest of the teams. This is because of the postponed Marlins/Mets game. This matters because the Reds do not hold a tiebreaker over the Marlins, meaning if they finish with the same record, the Marlins would get into the playoffs over the Reds because of their regular season performance compared to the Reds.

MLB

Here's how the rest of the weekend needs to play out for the Reds to get there:

SCENARIO A: The Reds win all three games over the Cardinals.

TO GET IN: The Marlins need to lose three of their remaining four games (including the postponed game that will be played Monday).

AND

The Cubs need to lose one game against the Brewers.

OR

The Arizona Diamondbacks lose all three of their weekend games against the Houston Astros (who are still fighting for playoff position as well - the Reds hold a tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks)

AND

The Cubs lose one game or the Marlins lose all four games.

SCENARIO B: The Reds win two of their games over the Cardinals.

TO GET IN: The Marlins need to lose all four games remaining

AND

The Cubs need to lose two of three games against the Brewers

SCENARIO C: The Reds win only one of their games over the Cardinals - This would mean the Reds are eliminated, and have no shot at the playoffs.

Whichever team secures the No. 3 Wild Card slot will travel to Milwaukee to play a 3-game series (all in Milwaukee) against the Brewers beginning Tuesday.

Making the playoffs for the Reds would be a happy surprise for a team that was expected to be growing its young talent this year, but would be invaluable experience for this youthful squad.

Either way, this team has made an impression on this city in more of a way than any of the last decade, which led to the Reds highest attendance at Great American Ball Park since 2015. It also happens to be their smallest payroll since that year.

We'll update this story as the weekend plays out so you know where they stand.