Nick Senzel agrees to $2 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says

Jeff Dean/AP
FILE - Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel throws to first during the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. Senzel became a free agent Friday night, Nov. 17, when the Reds declined to offer him a 2024 contract. AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:45:51-05

CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement with the versatile infielder and outfielder had not yet been announced.

Senzel can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500.

Senzel, 28, was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft and spent his first five major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. His big league career was slowed by trips to the injured list for left knee inflammation (2021), a broken left foot (2022), and left toe surgery and right knee soreness (2023).

He became a free agent on Nov. 17 when the Reds failed to offer a 2024 contract. Senzel earned $1.95 million last season, when he hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs. Senzel started 40 games at third base, 15 in left, 12 in center, eight in right and one at second.

He has a .239 career average with 33 homers and 125 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
