CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos’ wrist injury is worse than originally suspected. The Reds’ all-star outfielder confirmed to WCPO-TV on Thursday that he has a small fracture.

“All this information is new for me, too,” said Castellanos. “I’ve never really dealt with any wrist injury before in the past, so it’s just day-by-day. I don’t really have many answers.”

Castellanos was asked if there is any timetable for his return. He replied, “That would be an answer which I don’t have.”

Castellanos was hit by a pitch last Friday and has only had one plate appearance since then – a flyout that fell just short of the home run wall in the 11th inning on Monday night.

Last weekend, Reds manager David Bell insisted that Castellanos could be back in the lineup soon, but Castellanos said the small fracture was revealed in a CT scan on Wednesday.

With the trade deadline looming, the Reds open up an important stretch of games on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals – the first of seven consecutive divisional matchups.