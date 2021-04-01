New sensory room at GABP lets those with special needs enjoy the game

CINCINNATI — The Reds have built the first sensory room in a professional sports venue to allow those with special needs to enjoy a day at Great American Ball Park, too.

The room is called the Sensory Suite, and it is a quiet place where kids on the autism spectrum and those who have special needs or sensory processing disorders a place to get away from the noise and commotion of the ballpark.

"The lights are dim, there's soft couches, there's soft areas for seating, there's some enclosed areas for those kids who need to feel safe, who need to feel enclosed," Dr. Joseph Bailey, the pediatric medical director for TriHealth, said. "It gives the kids a place to take a break, but also gives mom and dad a place to take a break."

The Reds created this space to continue their efforts of making baseball games at the ballpark a family friendly experience.