Max Meyer strikes out a career-high 14 to lead Marlins over Reds

MIAMI — Max Meyer struck out a career-high 14 in six scoreless innings, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers had a three-run homer in the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night.

Meyer struck out the side in the sixth and walked into the dugout to a standing ovation with Miami's first double-digit strikeout game since last June 1.

Meyer (2-2) allowed five hits and walked none, lowering his ERA to 2.10. His previous strikeout high was eight strikeouts.

Jesús Tinoco got three straight outs for his second save as the Marlins won their second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jesús Sánchez hit a run-scoring single in the second for his first RBI this season and Ronny Simon following with another run-scoring single.

Eric Wagaman hit his third home run this season for in the fifth, a 407-foot shot just over the glove of leaping center fielder TJ Friedl.

Gavin Lux hit his first home run this season, a two-run drive off Tyler Phillips in the eighth.

Key moment

Agustín Ramírez and Simo got their first major league hits in the second inning. Ramírez had an infield single and later scored on Simon’s single to center. Ramírez followed Stowers' homer with a double and he took third for his first big league steal.

Key stat

Meyer tied for the third-most strikeouts in Marlins history behind Ricky Nolasco’s 16 against Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2009, and Liván Hernández’s 15 vs. the Braves in Game 5 of the 1997 NL Championship Series.

Up next

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.52 ERA), who began the season on the IL with a right middle finger blister, is set to make his third start of the season on Tuesday against Cincinnati RHP Nick Martinez (0-3, 6.00 ERA).