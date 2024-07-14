Watch Now
Marlins slip past Reds for 3-2 victory

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 14, 2024

CINCINNATI (AP) — Xavier Edwards' RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Miami Marlins a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Edwards' two-out hit drove in Jake Burger for the Marlins, who salvaged the series finale.

Fernando Cruz (3-7) struck out the first two batters in the inning before Burger doubled into the left-field corner.

All-Star Tanner Scott made his first appearance of the series and earned his 14th save by getting the last four outs.

A.J. Puk (3-8) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief.

The Reds finished 5-5 on their 10-game homestand.

Miami's Trevor Rogers did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. Jonathan India doubled and Elly De La Cruz hit his team-leading 17th home run to tie the game at 2-2. Rogers went 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and two hits and three walks.

The Marlins broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo walked Edwards with one out. Jesus Sanchez singled and left fielder Spencer Steer’s throwing error allowed Edwards to reach third and Sanchez to get to second base. Jonah Bride hit a two-run single.

Lodolo left the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. He went 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Tony Santillan retired De La Cruz with the bases loaded to get out of the jam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: TJ Friedl (hamstring) and Stuart Fairchild (back) will report to Goodyear, Arizona, over the All-Star break to continue to work their way back from injuries.

UP NEXT

Marlins: host the New York Mets in a four-game series on Friday after the All-Star break.

Reds: visit Washington for a three-game series starting on Friday.

