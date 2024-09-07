Mark Vientos hits second 2-run homer in 10th to lift Mets over Reds 6-4

NEW YORK — Mark Vientos hit a pair of two-run homers, including a leadoff shot in the 10th inning that sent the New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Friday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

New York is riding its longest winning streak since an eight-game run in August 2019. Vientos also connected in the first inning for the Mets, who remained tied with Atlanta for the last National League wild card.

The rival Braves won 3-1 over visiting Toronto.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz and younger brother Alexis, the Reds' ace reliever, pitched in the same game for the first time in their major league careers.

Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs.

Alexis Díaz worked a hitless bottom of the ninth to keep the score tied.

With automatic runner Brandon Nimmo on second base, Vientos drove a 2-2 fastball from Justin Wilson (1-5) clocked at 97 mph to left field for his 24th home run.

Jose Buttó (7-3) pitched a perfect inning for the win.

Cincinnati was coming off a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Houston and had won four in a row overall.

De La Cruz and TJ Friedl each connected for a two-run homer off Mets starter Sean Manaea that tied the game.

De La Cruz went deep in the fourth following a leadoff walk to Jonathan India. Friedl evened it 4-all with two outs in the seventh when Manaea hung a 78 mph sweeper.

That was it for Manaea, who allowed three hits and struck out nine. The left-hander, who has blossomed into New York's top starter this season, was given a warm ovation from the crowd of 25,335 as he walked off the mound.

The Mets went ahead 4-2 in the sixth on RBI singles by pinch-hitter Jose Iglesias and new dad J.D. Martinez. Pete Alonso started the two-out rally, reaching on a double when his drive squirted out of Jake Fraley's glove as the right fielder attempted to complete a tumbling catch in the corner.

Vientos gave the Mets a 2-0 lead nine pitches into the game when he homered off opener Fernando Cruz.

Francisco Lindor was aboard after a soft leadoff single that extended his hitting streak to 16 games, setting a career high. Lindor also pushed his on-base streak to 34 games, another career best and the longest active run in the majors.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA) pitches Saturday in the middle game of the series. Cincinnati had not announced a scheduled starter.