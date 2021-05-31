Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.