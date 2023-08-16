Guardians defeat Reds 3-0 in first Ohio Cup matchup of year

CINCINNATI — Rookie Logan Allen allowed four hits in six innings, Kole Calhoun hit a two-run single in the first and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night to get consecutive wins for the first time in three weeks.

José Ramírez returned from a two-game suspension for fighting with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and went 2 for 4 in the first Ohio Cup matchup this year. He moved up a slot in the order and hit second for the first time this season.

Allen (6-5) struck out seven and walked three for the Guardians, who had not strung together wins since three in a row from July 25-27. It was the third straight strong start by a Cleveland rookie following outings by Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee.

Enyel De Los Santos struck out pinch-hitter Joey Votto to strand a runner on second in the seventh. Trevor Stephan retired the side on order in the eighth, and Emmanuel Clase pitched a one-hit ninth for his 32nd save in 41 chances,

Cleveland (58-62), which allowed six hits, started the day second in the AL Central, 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota.

Cincinnati (62-59) has lost 10 of 13. The Reds, who already matched their wins total of last year, began the day one game behind Miami for the last NL wild card spot.

Steven Kwan led off the game with a single and Ramírez doubled on a line drive that left fielder Spencer Steer lost in the sun. After Andrés Giménez struck out, Calhoun drove in both runners with a base hit to left field.

Kwan had an RBI single in the seventh.

Graham Ashcraft (6-8) allowed all three runs seven hits in seven innings.

MAKING PROGRESS

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo, who has been out since May with a stress fracture of his tibia, is working his way back. On Tuesday the Reds transferred his rehab assignment from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A Chattanooga. It's not clear when he could be back with the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (right hip) allowed an unearned run and one hit over 5 2/3 innings in a rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville, throwing 83 pitches. RHP Tejay Antone also was scheduled to pitch. ... Jake Fraley is scheduled to have an MRI Friday to check his broken left fourth toe. He's been out since Aug. 5.

UP NEXT

Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35 ERA, 46 Ks) is the scheduled starter Wednesday against Reds rookie lefty Andrew Abbott (7-3, 2.95 ERA, 83 Ks).