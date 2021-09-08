Video: Great catch triggers terrible flashback for Kyle Farmer

CHICAGO — The catch itself was something to remember, but it's what Kyle Farmer remembered, that made it terrifying.
Just a Farmer outstanding in his field. 👨🌾 pic.twitter.com/nSYdXHo6wr— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 8, 2021
In the eighth inning of Tuesday's win over the Cubs, Farmer (Reds shortstop) ran toward the outfield, with eyes on the high-hit baseball.
It was in this moment, he remembered a terrible moment from his college baseball career.
"Whenever that ball is hit in the air, I have flashbacks," explained Farmer.
In 2011, fellow University of Georgia player, Johnathan Taylor broke his neck when he collided with a teammate on a similar play.
READ: ESPN article about Johnathan Taylor's injury
Farmer said that making the catch Tuesday night helped him overcome a major mental hurdle.
"You don't know where the outfielders are," explained Farmer. "You have to trust your instincts and go for it. It's tough but I had to overcome it."
The Reds won Tuesday's game 4-3 over the Cubs.
You can warch Farmer's postgame comments on this page.