Video: Great catch triggers terrible flashback for Kyle Farmer

CHICAGO — The catch itself was something to remember, but it's what Kyle Farmer remembered, that made it terrifying.

Just a Farmer outstanding in his field. 👨🌾 pic.twitter.com/nSYdXHo6wr — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 8, 2021

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's win over the Cubs, Farmer (Reds shortstop) ran toward the outfield, with eyes on the high-hit baseball.

It was in this moment, he remembered a terrible moment from his college baseball career.

"Whenever that ball is hit in the air, I have flashbacks," explained Farmer.

In 2011, fellow University of Georgia player, Johnathan Taylor broke his neck when he collided with a teammate on a similar play.

READ: ESPN article about Johnathan Taylor's injury

Farmer said that making the catch Tuesday night helped him overcome a major mental hurdle.

"You don't know where the outfielders are," explained Farmer. "You have to trust your instincts and go for it. It's tough but I had to overcome it."

The Reds won Tuesday's game 4-3 over the Cubs.

You can warch Farmer's postgame comments on this page.