Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Grandal hits a 2-run homer in the ninth inning as the Pirates rally past the Reds 4-3

To use the new system, all fans have to do is download the MLB Ballpark App, make an account, choose their team, verify they’re at least 18 and take a photo. All that is left to do is walk through the gate.
Reds Pirates
Posted
and last updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch from Alexis Díaz (1-4) before Grandal connected for his seventh homer — a drive into the first row above the Clemente Wall in right field. It was Grandal's fourth career game-ending homer.

Aroldis Chapman (5-4) handled the ninth for the win. Elly De La Cruz reached on a leadoff single, but Chapman picked him off before striking out Tyler Stephenson and TJ Friedl.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits for Pittsburgh, which won three of four in the series.

Cincinnati trailed 2-0 before rallying for three runs in the seventh. Noelvi Marte singled and advanced to third on Jonathan India’s one-out double off Kyle Nicolas.

Elly De La Cruz then greeted Jalen Beeks with an RBI single. Following an intentional walk to Stephenson, India scampered home when Beeks mishandled Friedl’s sacrifice bunt. A bases-loaded walk by Spencer Steer gave the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Dennis Santana then replaced Beeks and limited the damage by retiring Santiago Espinal and Dominic Smith, leaving the bases loaded.

Luis L. Ortiz pitched six sparkling innings for Pittsburgh. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

The Pirates jumped in front in the first. Kiner-Falefa hit a leadoff single against Nick Martinez and took second on a fielding error by Steer in left. He moved to third on Oneil Cruz’s single and scored on Joey Bart’s groundout.

Bart was removed with left hamstring discomfort in the third. He was replaced by Connor Joe as the designated hitter.

Bryan Reynolds made it 2-0 when he singled home Michael A. Taylor in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Hunter Stratton was placed on the 60-day injured list with a ruptured left patella tendon. Stratton was carted off in the fourth inning Saturday after chasing a wild pitch and colliding with the brick wall behind the plate.

UP NEXT

Reds: Have not announced a starter for Tuesday, the start of a three-game series against Oakland. RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.67 ERA) will go for the Athletics.

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (11-7, 3.76 ERA) will take the mound Monday to begin a three-game series against the Cubs, starting opposite RHP Jameson Taillon (8-8, 3.77 ERA).

More Reds news:
Elly De La Cruz drives in 2 runs as Reds crush Pirates 10-2 Reds reliever Kelly's road back to the majors ends with 1st major league save Pirates take advantage of overextended Cincinnati bullpen to rally for a 6-5 win

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.